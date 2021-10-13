Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,157 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 304.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,953. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

