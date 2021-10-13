American Express (NYSE:AXP) Trading Down 4.1%

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.30 and last traded at $167.74. Approximately 140,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,502,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

