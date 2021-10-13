Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 4,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,783. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.