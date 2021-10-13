Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 154,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Wipro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

