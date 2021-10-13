United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 13,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

