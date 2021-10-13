Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.95.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

