Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 40,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,311. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

