Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 32,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

