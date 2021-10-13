70,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $283,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 13,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,159. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.