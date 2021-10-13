Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Decreases By 88.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FPAFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.1061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

