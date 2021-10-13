Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock remained flat at $$102.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

