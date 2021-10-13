Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.96

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 6313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

