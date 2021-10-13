Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 12,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 689,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.
ADGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
