Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 12,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 689,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

ADGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

