Lumina Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $182.12. 35,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

