Lumina Fund Management LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 0.3% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.80. 46,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,602. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.23 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.