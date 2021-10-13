Intellectus Partners LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.7% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Illumina by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Illumina by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.87. 10,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,911. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

