Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000. Invesco makes up approximately 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after buying an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

