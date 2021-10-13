Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,968. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

