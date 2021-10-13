Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $96.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.