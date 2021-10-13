HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. 94,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

