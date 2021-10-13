ProximaX Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $118,273.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

