Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,411 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. 68,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

