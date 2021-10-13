Wing Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,957.51 or 1.00202908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.90 or 0.06132597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

