TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

