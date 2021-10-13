Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 26,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

