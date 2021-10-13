Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $52,650.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe sold 15,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe acquired 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 26,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.96. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

