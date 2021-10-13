Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.81 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

