Murchinson Ltd. Takes $3.06 Million Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 makes up approximately 1.1% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned 1.47% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSAQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 58,383 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSAQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,942. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

