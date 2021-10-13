Murchinson Ltd. Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Mallard Acquisition accounts for about 2.2% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MACU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.