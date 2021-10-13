QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.24. 629,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

