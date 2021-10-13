Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 11,062 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

