Murchinson Ltd. Takes $457,000 Position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tarena International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEDU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Tarena International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

