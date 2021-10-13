Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

