Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.91. 28,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$448.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

