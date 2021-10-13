Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 849,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846,340. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

