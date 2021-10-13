-$0.19 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.17. 233,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,436. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

