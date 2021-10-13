Ossiam Buys 40,782 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 40,782 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Shares of V traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

