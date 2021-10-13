Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 220,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

