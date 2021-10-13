DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $50.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. 40,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,868. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.