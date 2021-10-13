Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €147.33

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €147.33 ($173.33).

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SU traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €139.22 ($163.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

