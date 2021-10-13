Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
