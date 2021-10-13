Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

