M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MBAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,298. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

