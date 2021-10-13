Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.81 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00292624 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.