Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 226.5% in September

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the September 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 60,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,857. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
