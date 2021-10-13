Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 226.5% in September

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the September 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 60,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,857. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

