Elrond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.18 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Elrond has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $145.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $239.13 or 0.00420692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00095464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,557,804 coins and its circulating supply is 19,583,169 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

