Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,070. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

