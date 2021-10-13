Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 135,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,484. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day moving average of $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

