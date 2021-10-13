Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.93

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 457474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

