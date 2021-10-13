Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,927. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

