Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Freshpet worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT traded up $8.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

